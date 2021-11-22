First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after buying an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.