First Hawaiian Bank Buys 138 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 5.2% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $86.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.