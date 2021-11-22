First Hawaiian Bank Has $200,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

