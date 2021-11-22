First Hawaiian Bank Has $266,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $482.62 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $494.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

