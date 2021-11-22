First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,618,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,729,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,828,000 after buying an additional 497,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC opened at $169.32 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

