First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $230,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,280,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT opened at $23.45 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.