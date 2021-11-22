First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $52.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.