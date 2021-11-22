First Hawaiian Bank Takes $206,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,043,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,956,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Black Knight by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.