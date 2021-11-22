First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.