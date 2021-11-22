First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 40.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 106,918.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,371.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.89. 423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

