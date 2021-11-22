First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $61.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.80 million and the highest is $62.00 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,293. The stock has a market cap of $798.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

