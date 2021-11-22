First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $71,810,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 41.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $750.42. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $489.06 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

