First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,537 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPL were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.