First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 31,232 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,232 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.19% of Flotek Industries worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Several research firms recently commented on FTK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

