First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after buying an additional 170,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

