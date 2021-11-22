First Trust Advisors LP Has $658,000 Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,850,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,675 shares of company stock worth $5,550,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $71.80 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

