First Trust Advisors LP Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of GreenSky worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

