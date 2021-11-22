First Trust Advisors LP Has $761,000 Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 2.32. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

