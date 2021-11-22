First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Northeast Bank worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

NBN stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.