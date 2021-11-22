First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,338 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $109.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.