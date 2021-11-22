Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,454. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

