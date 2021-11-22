FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $223.96

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $223.96 and last traded at $223.96, with a volume of 3928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $189,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

