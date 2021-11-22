Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 83,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $354,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 342,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $327,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

