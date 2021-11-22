Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.66 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.