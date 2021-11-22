Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 10,007 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average of $227.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

