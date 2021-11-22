Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 180 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $116.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.27 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

