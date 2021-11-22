Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 6,131 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 176,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $202,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 41,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have commented on T. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of T opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.