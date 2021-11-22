Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $56.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of FL stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

