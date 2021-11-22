Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBR & Co. cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.