Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,548 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,181.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.42. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.79 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.70, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

