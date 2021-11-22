Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 381 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $675.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $635.96 and a 200 day moving average of $562.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

