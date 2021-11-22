Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 763.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,022 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of PFFD stock remained flat at $$25.55 during trading on Monday. 5,927,457 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

