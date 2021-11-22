Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $21 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

