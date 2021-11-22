Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,346.79 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,438.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,309.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

