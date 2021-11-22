Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,392 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.64. 197,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727,800. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a market capitalization of $656.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.