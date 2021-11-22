Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $199.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.