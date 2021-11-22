Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$198.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$198.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 177,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,723. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$34.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.40. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.30.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6172463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

