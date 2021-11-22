Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,375. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
