Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 82.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $508,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 18.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.22. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,548 shares of company stock worth $1,746,732. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

