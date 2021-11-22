Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is Nepsis Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. lowered its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Fulgent Genetics makes up approximately 5.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.66% of Fulgent Genetics worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.14. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

