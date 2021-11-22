Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSTA. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 678 ($8.86) on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 698.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 793.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a market cap of £418.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

