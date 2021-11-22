Fundamental Research Cuts Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target to $1.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from $1.03 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
