Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FUTU opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. Futu has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

