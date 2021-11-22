FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Evogene Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evogene in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evogene’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Aegis assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 65.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 201.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.