FY2021 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.74 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

