FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Diageo plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $208.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.86. Diageo has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

