FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cisco Systems, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,859 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

