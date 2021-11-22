Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.35. 10,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,620. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $129.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.