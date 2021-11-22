GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 214,657 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $23.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.