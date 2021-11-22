Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Downgraded to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was downgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

